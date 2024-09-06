Marc Grasso Sells 7,297 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $35,609.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $4.52 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative return on equity of 102.63% and a negative net margin of 290.66%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 526,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 211.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 301,936 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $1,920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 61.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 16.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

