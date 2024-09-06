Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

