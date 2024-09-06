Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $238,121.82 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000308 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $233,981.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

