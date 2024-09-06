Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading Up 0.3%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $247.46 and last traded at $244.77. Approximately 361,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,504,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.06 and a 200-day moving average of $233.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.