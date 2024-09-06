Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 1.5%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $578.12 and last traded at $575.56. Approximately 222,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,067,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $567.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

