Lithia Motors, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $8.46 Per Share (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a report released on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.59. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $28.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $38.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.29 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $280.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,390,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,621,000 after buying an additional 203,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $123,976,000.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

