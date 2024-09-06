Litecoin Cash Price Down 9.2% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $53.25 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,285,653 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,266,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00339174 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
