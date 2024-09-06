LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Mona D. Albertine Sells 2,000 Shares

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director Mona D. Albertine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $12,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,094 shares in the company, valued at $256,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.51.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.38%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

