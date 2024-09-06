Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.89 and last traded at $84.63. 130,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,022,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LINE shares. Baird R W raised shares of Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.87.

Get Lineage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lineage

Lineage Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Lineage

The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,256. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.