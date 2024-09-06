LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $112,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 231,887 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $380.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $401.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.