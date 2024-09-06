LGT Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,150,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 455,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $219.06 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.63.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

