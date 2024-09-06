LGT Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $141.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.48. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

