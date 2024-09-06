LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

