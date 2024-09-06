LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $99.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

