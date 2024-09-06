LGT Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Shares of SNPS opened at $476.03 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $552.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

