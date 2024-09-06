Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Director Acquires C$11,514.00 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Jones bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,514.00.

Christopher Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Christopher Jones purchased 9,500 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$9,880.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Christopher Jones purchased 3,300 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Christopher Jones acquired 4,700 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$4,935.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christopher Jones bought 3,100 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,317.00.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

Lara Exploration stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.85. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.23.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

