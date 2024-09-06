Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Lantheus stock opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $27,201.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $3,949,202. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,999,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Lantheus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Lantheus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 114,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,525,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

