Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,803 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.89% of Lamar Advertising worth $475,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $124.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $126.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.02.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 114.99%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.