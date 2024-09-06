Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

