Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.77 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

