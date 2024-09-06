Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.260 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

