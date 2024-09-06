Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.140-1.260 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
NYSE:KFY opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Korn Ferry Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
