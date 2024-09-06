KeyCorp Boosts STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $265.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.00.

STERIS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $239.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $245.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.73.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of STERIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 40,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

