KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $542.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $85,295.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,452 shares of company stock valued at $282,491 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

