JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $40.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

IOT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $43.48. 8,907,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,783. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,854 shares of company stock worth $64,479,185 in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

