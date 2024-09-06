JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $47.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAVA. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. 73,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,351. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Endava by 2,113.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

