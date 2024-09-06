JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 3,400

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.68) to GBX 3,400 ($44.71) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.71) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,400 ($44.71).

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,574.50 ($33.85) on Tuesday. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,345 ($30.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961 ($38.93). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,775.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,739.33. The company has a market cap of £160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,976.74%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.