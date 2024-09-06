Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $184.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.