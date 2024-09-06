Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

