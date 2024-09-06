Joseph John Corso Sells 4,461 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $51,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. nLIGHT’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 309,634 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

