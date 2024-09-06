John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 59,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000.

JHS opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

