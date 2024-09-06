JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 886,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,271,834 shares.The stock last traded at $27.47 and had previously closed at $26.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

JFrog Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $79,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,959,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $79,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,744,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,959,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,625 shares of company stock worth $7,304,041. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $2,983,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

