Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $15,447,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 741,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 157,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.33. 1,624,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,761,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.