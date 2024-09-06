Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 235,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Corning by 146.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 37,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 740,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 170,605 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Corning by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 610,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 337,821 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.90. 266,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,127. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

