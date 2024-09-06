Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $253.44. 323,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,774. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

