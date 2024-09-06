Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 933,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,954. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,745,563 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,732 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

