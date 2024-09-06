Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 833 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,441 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shorepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,354,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 360,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,749. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.465 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

