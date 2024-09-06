Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a £122.30 ($160.82) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Judges Scientific from £120 ($157.79) to £124 ($163.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

LON JDG opened at £109 ($143.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £723.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7,622.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 7,300 ($95.99) and a 52-week high of £122.50 ($161.08). The company has a fifty day moving average of £105.05 and a 200-day moving average of £107.26.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

