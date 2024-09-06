Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a £122.30 ($160.82) target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Judges Scientific from £120 ($157.79) to £124 ($163.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
