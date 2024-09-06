Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,036,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 675,175 shares.The stock last traded at $107.66 and had previously closed at $109.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20,323.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 182,915 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 254,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $637,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

