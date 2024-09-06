James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Stock Performance
CRPR stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.24 and a beta of 0.52. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 212 ($2.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 828 ($10.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.68.
James Cropper Company Profile
