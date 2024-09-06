James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

CRPR stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.24 and a beta of 0.52. James Cropper has a 1 year low of GBX 212 ($2.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 828 ($10.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.68.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

