iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Lessened by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 798.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 152,513 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

