iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 709,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,246,000 after buying an additional 1,591,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $89.81. 295,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

