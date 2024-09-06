iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.