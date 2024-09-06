iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Cut by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $37,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 139,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $172.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.50.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

