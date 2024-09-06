iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.30 and last traded at $61.14. Approximately 11,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $397.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

