iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB remained flat at $95.82 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.25. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

