iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.64

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 54587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,698,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,733,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,358,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

