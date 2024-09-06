iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.64

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 54587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
