iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.