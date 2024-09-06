iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.70. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

