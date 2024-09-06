iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,605,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,998,365 shares.The stock last traded at $47.12 and had previously closed at $46.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.