iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,605,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,998,365 shares.The stock last traded at $47.12 and had previously closed at $46.98.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
