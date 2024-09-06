iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,605,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,998,365 shares.The stock last traded at $47.12 and had previously closed at $46.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

