iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,374,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.